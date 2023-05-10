Aemetis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,721 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average volume of 378 call options.
Aemetis Stock Down 15.0 %
NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.18.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 127,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 124,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
