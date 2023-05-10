Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) Insider James (Jim) Mellon Acquires 392,000 Shares

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Mellon bought 392,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £47,040 ($59,356.47).

James (Jim) Mellon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, James (Jim) Mellon acquired 666,001 shares of Agronomics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £66,600.10 ($84,037.98).

On Friday, March 24th, James (Jim) Mellon bought 50,000 shares of Agronomics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,309.15).

Agronomics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANIC stock opened at GBX 11.90 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.75. The company has a market capitalization of £118.18 million, a PE ratio of 595.00 and a beta of 1.74. Agronomics Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

