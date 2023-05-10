Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Shares Down 3.5%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 1,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Air China Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Air China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.