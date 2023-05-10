Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $18.00. The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 392633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,675 shares of company stock worth $210,922 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,473,000 after purchasing an additional 266,062 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,153,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.