Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Separately, ING Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.4462 dividend. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.85%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

