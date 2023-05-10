Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $70.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,861 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 839,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Recommended Stories

