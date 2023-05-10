Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Up 5.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $196.30 and last traded at $196.01. 908,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,006,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.88.

Specifically, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.16.

Albemarle Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

