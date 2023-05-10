Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

NYSE AA opened at $36.51 on Monday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

