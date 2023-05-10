Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.
Alcoa Price Performance
NYSE AA opened at $36.51 on Monday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.