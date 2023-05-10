Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

