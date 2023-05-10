Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 48,755 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,755 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,000. Microsoft makes up about 11.2% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.16 and a 200 day moving average of $257.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $311.97.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,461,061 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

