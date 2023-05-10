Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Synergy Financial Group LTD’s 2nd Largest Position

Synergy Financial Group LTD trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.8% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 253.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

