Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 253.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

