Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 165,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 253.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

