Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 253.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.