América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMX. Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1,425.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after buying an additional 397,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

