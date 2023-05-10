American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $13.11 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.