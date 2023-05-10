American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $13.11 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after acquiring an additional 990,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 499,560 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.