American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) versus Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Head to Head Review

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 21.69% 4.69% 2.76% Saul Centers 20.40% 14.85% 2.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.53 billion 8.32 $273.14 million $0.87 40.48 Saul Centers $245.86 million 3.22 $50.19 million $1.64 20.16

Analyst Recommendations

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 8 9 0 2.53 Saul Centers 0 2 0 0 2.00

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus price target of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.14%. Given Saul Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers pays out 143.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Saul Centers on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment consists of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.