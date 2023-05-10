American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American International Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,404,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in American International Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 369,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,368,000 after buying an additional 80,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American International Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,489,000 after buying an additional 50,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AIG opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.