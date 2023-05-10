American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $76.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

AIG opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.