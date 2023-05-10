American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.
American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.
American International Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after acquiring an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International Group (AIG)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.