American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $76.00 at Piper Sandler

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

American International Group stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

