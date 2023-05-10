American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in American States Water by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,083,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American States Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American States Water by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

