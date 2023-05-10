Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,519.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $50,873,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,644 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

