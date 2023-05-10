Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,519.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.50.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.
