Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $293.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.98. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,639 shares of company stock worth $6,589,282 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

