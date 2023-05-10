AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Lowered to $98.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $93.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

