Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) PT Lowered to $3.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRX. Barclays dropped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $564.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after buying an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

