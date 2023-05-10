Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Rating Reiterated by 500.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by 500.com in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRX opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 181,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 260,027 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

