Analysts Offer Predictions for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG stock opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.66.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.