Analyzing Boxed (BOXDQ) and Its Rivals

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boxed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Boxed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Boxed Competitors
|189
|1170
|3505
|49
|2.69
As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 51.03%. Given Boxed’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Risk and Volatility
Boxed has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Boxed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxed
|$177.27 million
|-$69.22 million
|0.00
|Boxed Competitors
|$17.67 billion
|-$177.94 million
|5.40
Boxed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxed
|-75.33%
|N/A
|-71.75%
|Boxed Competitors
|-15.52%
|-51.40%
|-10.92%
Summary
Boxed peers beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Boxed Company Profile
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
