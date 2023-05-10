Analyzing Boxed (BOXDQ) and Its Rivals

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Boxed to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boxed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Boxed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1170 3505 49 2.69

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 51.03%. Given Boxed’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Boxed has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $17.67 billion -$177.94 million 5.40

Boxed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.52% -51.40% -10.92%

Summary

Boxed peers beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.