Analyzing BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 29.71% 10.28% 6.56% BTCS -939.30% -63.86% -57.10%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. BTCS pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BTCS pays out -4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.29 $32.25 million $0.80 14.36 BTCS $1.69 million 10.74 -$15.89 million ($1.26) -1.05

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Runway Growth Finance and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Risk and Volatility

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats BTCS on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About BTCS

(Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.