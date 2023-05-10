Analyzing Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) & Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jack in the Box and Enzyme Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 10 6 0 2.29 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jack in the Box presently has a consensus price target of $89.41, suggesting a potential downside of 3.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jack in the Box and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 7.86% -16.57% 4.30% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jack in the Box and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.47 billion 1.30 $115.78 million $6.16 15.03 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

