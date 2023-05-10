Analyzing Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) & Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 1 0 2.33 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

60.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Macatawa Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 28.70% 12.00% 1.82% Macatawa Bank 37.51% 16.50% 1.46%

Risk and Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $1.05 billion 3.93 $305.26 million $1.69 12.02 Macatawa Bank $94.93 million 3.10 $34.73 million $1.18 7.28

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Macatawa Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

