Analyzing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) & EBET (NASDAQ:EBET)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) and EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and EBET’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $1.96 billion 0.53 -$194.40 million ($2.86) -10.41 EBET $58.60 million 0.13 -$41.43 million ($2.96) -0.10

EBET has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EBET, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and EBET, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00

EBET has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 867.12%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EBET is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and EBET’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -4.83% -1.88% -0.67% EBET -60.89% -130.29% -49.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats EBET on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About EBET

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

