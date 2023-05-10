Analyzing Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) & Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) and Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 9.72% 6.12% 0.23% Nicolet Bankshares 18.92% 10.53% 1.18%

Volatility and Risk

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.5% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Nicolet Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $35.30 billion 1.08 -$932.03 million $0.36 8.33 Nicolet Bankshares $331.84 million 2.47 $94.26 million $4.24 13.15

Nicolet Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mizuho Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.49%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Mizuho Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael Edward Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

