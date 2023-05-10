Analyzing TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) and Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $305.71 million 1.38 -$60.07 million ($1.16) -4.69 Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Japan Hotel REIT Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust -22.73% 6.49% 1.59% Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TPG RE Finance Trust and Japan Hotel REIT Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 4 1 1 2.50 Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.30, indicating a potential upside of 70.96%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

