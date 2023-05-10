ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

ANIP opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $777.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

