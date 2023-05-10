ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.58, but opened at $43.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 18,399 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $777.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.04.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.