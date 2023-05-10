Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.