Antero Midstream Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 502% compared to the typical daily volume of 933 call options.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

