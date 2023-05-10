Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $334.92 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $336.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

