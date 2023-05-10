Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Lowered to $19.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 10,648 shares of company stock worth $171,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 403,300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 142,176 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,724,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 42,298 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,776,000 after buying an additional 98,016 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

