Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

