Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $93.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Aptiv by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.