Aramark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,641 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 382% compared to the typical volume of 755 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Aramark Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 4,545.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,395 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 158.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 243.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $4,201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,740 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

