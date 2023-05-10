Arbe Robotics (ARBE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Arbe Robotics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,151.35% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. On average, analysts expect Arbe Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARBE opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.76. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBE. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

