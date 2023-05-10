Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given New $49.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.
Arcellx Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -0.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,420 in the last quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
