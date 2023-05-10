Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given New $49.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -0.34.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,420 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

