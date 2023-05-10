Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

ACLX opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,808 shares of company stock worth $1,838,420.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arcellx by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arcellx by 268,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arcellx by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

