Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 253.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

