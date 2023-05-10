Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 56.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

